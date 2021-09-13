Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on 15 Sept: Report

PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on 15 Sept: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Sansad TV is being launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Sansad TV on 15 September, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the event, the report said.

Sansad TV is being launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels and it will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country. 

PTI recently reported that veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, economist Bibek Debroy, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and advocate Hemant Batra will host different shows on the new channel. 

"Sansad TV is being positioned as a cerebral channel which will provide high-quality content to the national and international audience on subjects related to democratic ethos and institutions of the country," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

When Parliament is in session, Sansad TV will have two channels so that the proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can be aired simultaneously, the report said.

Karan Singh will host a show on different religions, Bibek Debroy on history and Amitabh Kant on 'Transformation of India'. Batra, the vice-president of SAARCLAW, will host a show on legal matters.

Principal economic advisor to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal will host a show on economy while renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithai will moderate a show on health issues.

Retired IAS officer and former Textile Ministry Secretary Ravi Capoor is CEO of the channel while the Joint Secretary in Lok Sabha Secretariat Manoj Arora is the OSD.

In March this year, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels were merged into one channel- Sansad television. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor was appointed as the CEO for a period of one year.

