New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an education conference and launch multiple education initiatives on Tuesday including one to facilitate corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending on the school sector.

PM Modi will launch an Indian sign language dictionary—an audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired in conformity with universal design of learning, school quality assurance and assessment framework of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The PM will also unveil a portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

According to the statement by the PMO, the inauguration of ‘Shikshak Parv’— a multi-day education conclave—is slated for 7 September at 11 AM via video conferencing.

The theme of ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well, the PMO said.

Union Education Minister and Union Ministers of State for Education will also be present during the event.

PM Modi has been taking interest in the education sector and since the approval of the new education policy, he has spoken on education several times in past one year. He also was actively involved in education review meetings during the second wave of the pandemic, when the students community was facing an uncertain academic calendar and demanding postponement of CBSE board exams and several other entrance exams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics