PM Modi to launch SGX Nifty trade at GIFT City this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch SGX Nifty trade at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), later this week. Modi will be visiting the GIFT City on July 29 and he will launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. He will also launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first International Bullion Exchange in the GIFT city. Several other key announcements will also be made during the visit. During the occasion, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, will also be present.

