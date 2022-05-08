PM Modi to launch startup policy of Madhya Pradesh on May 13

The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides towards promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organized in various educational institutions, businesses, and startup communities, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this but also a live webinar has been organized on May 8, 2022, where startup policy experts and consultants will discuss the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar will be telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City," the state government in a statement said.

