PM Modi to launch startup policy of Madhya Pradesh on May 13

PM Narendra Modi will launch the startup policy of Madhya Pradesh in Indore on May 13. The prime minister will virtually launch the policy, which aims to promote startups and encourage budding entrepreneurs in the state
The policy named “Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022" is specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh said in a statement.
The new startup policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre', P Narhari, Secretary, MSME Department, Madhya Pradesh Government, said.
Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre, the Madhya Pradesh MSME Secretary said.
The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community", he further added.
The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides towards promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organized in various educational institutions, businesses, and startup communities, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this but also a live webinar has been organized on May 8, 2022, where startup policy experts and consultants will discuss the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar will be telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City," the state government in a statement said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ceremony, the official release further stated.