The Centre has said PM Narendra Modi will launch 'Ujjwala 2.0' by handing over new LPG connections at Mahoba of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing. The primer minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the scheme and address the nation, the official release said.

The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY-2.0 (Ujjwala 2.0) will not only get deposit-free LPG connection but also free of cost first refill and hotplate with minimal paperwork.

The government said, under the scheme, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or any address proof. A self-declaration will be sufficient.

"In the Union budget for the financial year 2021-2022, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY," the PMO said.

Under Ujjwala 1.0, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. The scheme was further expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands. The target was also revised to 8 crores connections

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.