Home >News >India >PM Modi to virtually launch world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday morning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

PM Modi to virtually launch world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday morning

2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 07:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will receive the jab during the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive
  • Over 3,000 session sites across the country, will be virtually connected during the launch, PMO said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January, 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing," the statement said.

Over 3,000 session sites across the country, will be virtually connected during the launch, the statement mentioned. "A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day," PMO said.

Nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will receive the jab during the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive. The list includes health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform that will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. The platform has been developed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Co-WIN will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

"A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software," the ministry said.

India earlier gave nod to emergency use of two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Most of the states have received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. "Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the ministry of civil aviation," PMO said. "These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts," it mentioned.

"All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari," PMO added.

