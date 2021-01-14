India earlier gave nod to emergency use of two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Most of the states have received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. "Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the ministry of civil aviation," PMO said. "These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts," it mentioned.