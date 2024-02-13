PM Modi to lay foundation for AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro on February 16
PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Gurugram Metro project virtually on February 16. The metro project is expected to cost around ₹5,452 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 16, will lay the foundation of the Gurugram Metro project, a report said on Tuesday. It added that PM Modi will lay foundation of seven to eight projects virtually on the same day. This will also include the AIIMS Rewari at Majra Bhalkhi village.