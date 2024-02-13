PM Modi to lay foundation for AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro on February 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 16, will lay the foundation of the Gurugram Metro project, a report said on Tuesday. It added that PM Modi will lay foundation of seven to eight projects virtually on the same day. This will also include the AIIMS Rewari at Majra Bhalkhi village. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), people in Gurugram will be able to watch the event live. Notably, the Gurugram Metro project has been a long-pending demand of the city. It will connect the old part of the city to metro. The project was approved in June last year.

Under the project, the metro will be extended from Huda City Metro station, now called Millennium City Centre Metro station, to Cyber Hub. The 26.65 km stretch will also cover the old Gurugram. It is likely to cost around ₹5,452 crore. It will be undertaken by Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd, a joint venture of the Haryana and Central governments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AIIMS Rewari project will be spread across 210 acres and is likely to cost around ₹1,231 crore. It will be twenty-second AIIMS in India. Its construction was announced in Budget 2019-20.

This hospital will have 750 beds and an outpatient facility for 1,500 patients daily. It will alsp be a medical college with 100 seats and 25 super speciality departments. It will also be a nursing college. The project was earlier set to be constructed in Manethi. But it was changed to Majra Bhalkhi as Manethi fell under the Aravalli forest area.

Another report by the Indian Express (IE) earlier said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to make this event a rally and attract 1 lakh people at the live telecast of the function. It said the BJP convened a rally on Sunday to strategise it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!