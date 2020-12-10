PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: 10 things you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building today at an event which will be attended by leaders from various political parties. PM Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹971 crore. The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hardeep S. Puri, Harivansh Narayan Singh. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.