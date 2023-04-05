Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth 11,355 cr in Telangana on 8 April

Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹11,355 cr in Telangana on 8 April1 min read . 05:55 PM IST
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crore
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil lay foundation stone for several development projects worth ₹11,355 crore in Telangana on 8 April.
He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Tirupati.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.
“Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months," it said.
The prime minister will lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. The redevelopment of the station, to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crores, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.
“The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others," the PMO said.
During the programme, the prime minister will flag-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.
He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project.
“The project stretching for a distance of over 85 kms has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains," it said.
At the public programme at Parade Ground Hyderabad, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. This is a testimony of the Prime Minister’s vision of strengthening health infrastructure across the country.
AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at the cost of more than Rs. 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.
During the programme, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.
