Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) via video conferencing.

The effort is being taken to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar, said the prime minister's office in a statement.

“Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees," the statement read.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than ₹6,690 crore and about ₹4400 crore respectively.

In addition to this, the PM will also “dedicate to the nation" more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over ₹1180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include construction done on Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A, and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

