PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Kochi Metro Phase 2, inaugurate Phase 1 A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2 and inaugurate Phase 1 A on September 1 at 6 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2 and inaugurate Phase 1 A in a ceremony scheduled to be held at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) trade fair and exhibition centre on 1 September at 6 pm.
Other notable personalities to grace the event include Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, Kerala Transport minister Antony Raju and Kerala Industries minister P Rajeev.
The new proposed Phase 2 corridor of Kochi Metro will cover 11 stations from JLN stadium metro station to Infopark, Kakkanad. The new stretch will cover a distance of 11.2km.
While Phase 1 A of the project will cover a distance of at least 27 km with 24 stations. It is the first stretch of the project from SN junction to Vadakkekotta and also the first stretch of work directly taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL).
The revenue operations at both stations will start at around 7 pm soon after PM Modi dedicates the project to the people of Kochi.
The works at Vadakkekotta, SN Junction stations and Panamkutty bridge started on October 16, 2019, continuing even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vadakkekotta station which depicts the theme of Kerala's role in the freedom struggle is amongst the biggest metro stations with an area of 4.3 lakh square feet. It is distinct from other metro stations since it has large commercial spaces that have been created both inside and outside the new facilities. While the SN Junction station has been based on the theme of features of Ayurveda and its modern approaches.
KMRL is expected to touch an average of one lakh commuters per day with the opening of SN junction and Vadakkekotta stations for revenue operations.
Panamkutty Bridge was created as part of preparatory work for the Phase I Extension. It is a two-lane bridge with a footpath that transforms the stretch into a four-lane corridor.
It was opened to the public on February 15, 2021, completing the work within 15 months and around 6 months ahead of schedule.
When both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the metro projects are completed they will reinforce the concept of multi-modal integration and first/last mile connectivity by linking the major residential and commercial hubs in the city with major transit hubs such as railway stations and bus stands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on 1-2 September commissioning the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi and inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹3800 crores in Mangaluru.
With inputs from ANI
