New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing at 10.30 am today. "At 10:30 AM, will join, via video conferencing, the programme to lay the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project. This project will boost our mission of 'Har Ghar Jal’ and greatly benefit the people of Manipur," PM Modi said in a tweet. The Centre had provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections. The Central government had initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity of drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto Har Ghar Jal.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, will join, via video conferencing, the programme to lay the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project. This project will boost our mission of 'Har Ghar Jal’ and greatly benefit the people of Manipur. https://t.co/akLpCzaaMJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Here is all you need to know about Manipur Water Supply project:

1) The Manipur Water Supply project, an externally funded project, was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur.

2) The Centre had provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households.

3) The project is an important component of the efforts of the state government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

4) The project outlay is about ₹3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

5) Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs are expected to join the program from Imphal.









