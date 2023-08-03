comScore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations in Faizabad on August 6, reported PTI.

The development is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, with the Ministry of Railways allocating 20 crore and 16 crore for the development of the Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations stations, stated Faizabad Member of Parliament Lallu Singh. The renovation project includes about two dozen railway stations across the country under the AMRUT Scheme.

PM Modi is also set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of Mangaluru Junction railway station to international standards on August 6. 

Mangaluru Junction station will undergo upgrades at a cost of 19.32 crore, with plans to develop other train stations under this scheme in the near future stated Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel. This decision comes as part of the Amrit Bharat station scheme, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of key railway stations across the country.

The move was previously announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her 2023-24 budget speech. The budget had outlined the upgrade of not only Mangaluru Junction but also Mangaluru Central, Bantwal, and Subramanya railway stations in Dakshina Kannada district under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Nalin Kumar Kateel, expressed his appreciation for the PM's and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's initiative in facilitating the station's upgradation. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:42 PM IST
