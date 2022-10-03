PM Modi to lay foundation stone for a slew of projects in Himachal

The prime minister will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur. After that, he will reach Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on 5 October, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a host of projects worth over ₹3,650 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
PM Modi will also participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley.
