This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Metro Rail Project,’ PM Modi tweeted
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Pune today. He will be inaugurating the Pune Metro Rail Project. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Pune today. He will be inaugurating the Pune Metro Rail Project. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects today.
“Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Metro Rail Project, laying the foundation stone for various development works and attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
“Leaving for Pune where I will be taking part in various programmes including the inauguration of the Metro Rail Project, laying the foundation stone for various development works and attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
1) At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall.
1) At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall.
2) Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. He will also inaugurate and inspect Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.
2) Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. He will also inaugurate and inspect Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.
3) At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1080 crores.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1080 crores.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.