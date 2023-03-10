PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate string of projects in Karnataka

PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate string of projects in Karnataka1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Modi will visit Karnataka on 12 March where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around ₹16,000 crores
Modi will visit Karnataka on 12 March where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around ₹16,000 crores
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 12 March where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs. 16,000 crores.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 12 March where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs. 16,000 crores.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.
“The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region," it added.
“The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region," it added.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4130 crores.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4130 crores.
The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.
The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.
He will also dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs.
He will also dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.
He will dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. “Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments," the PMO said.
He will dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. “Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments," the PMO said.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city.
According to the PMO, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region. In order to further augment water supply in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1040 crores.
According to the PMO, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region. In order to further augment water supply in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1040 crores.
He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.
He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.