PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate string of projects in Karnataka

According to the PMO, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region. In order to further augment water supply in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1040 crores.