Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be visiting Mandi, Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore. Before the inauguration of the dam, PM Modi will preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 AM. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore.