Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be visiting Mandi, Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore. Before the inauguration of the dam, PM Modi will preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet at around 11:30 AM. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project which is lying pending for around three decades. Besides, he will also be laying the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹ 7,000 crore. According to the PMO, the dam will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

The Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project which is a 210 MW project, will be built at a cost of over ₹ 1,800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district.

The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹ 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around ₹ 2,080 crore.

It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹ 120 crore annually.

