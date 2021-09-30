Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur district at 11 am today.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan today at 11 am via video-conferencing.

As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," the release informed.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am happy that in the last seven years, we have made great progress in setting up medical colleges across India. Tomorrow, foundation stones for medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa will be laid."

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion.

