PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 05:34 AM IST
- PM Modi said in a tweet: 'At 11 am tomorrow, December 31, will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot'
- 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the construction of AIIMS Rajkot
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat today via video conferencing. The foundation laying ceremony will also be attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
"At 11 AM tomorrow, December 31, will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot. This project will improve the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat,"PM Modi tweeted.
Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads
As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project.
". It will be built at an estimated cost of ₹1195 crores and is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats," it stated.
