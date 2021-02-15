OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:35 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi will also dedicate the 143 km long Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline section, and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Manali to the nation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) Cauvery Basin refinery at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

PM Modi will also dedicate the 143 km long Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline section, and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Manali to the nation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
(representational image)

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
On August 15, 2022, several mega projects are expected to be dedicated to the nation (PTI)

Home Minister reviews preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of India's independence

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi to consult experts Tuesday on infrastructure building

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST

PM Modi has been inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a raft of infrastructure projects in the state, before Tamil Nadu state assembly elections expected around April.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil & gas sector in Tamil Nadu on 17th February 2021 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing," the statement said.

On Sunday, PM Modi laid down the foundation for the modernization of 636 km long Grand Anicut canal system that will help improve irrigation facilities for 2.27 lakh acres of land. On Sunday, he also inaugurated the 9 km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of 3,770 crores, that connects Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

“The Cauvery Basin Refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs. 31,500 crore. It will produce Motor Spirit and Diesel meeting BS-VI specifications, and Polypropylene as a value-added product," the PMO statement on Monday said.

India, the third-largest oil importer globally, is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of more than 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It has 23 refineries and plans to increase its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout