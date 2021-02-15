PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday

“The Cauvery Basin Refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs. 31,500 crore. It will produce Motor Spirit and Diesel meeting BS-VI specifications, and Polypropylene as a value-added product," the PMO statement on Monday said.