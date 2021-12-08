NEW DELHI : Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on 18 December, news agency ANI reported.

The UP chief minister further confirmed that the six lanes expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj will be increased to eight lanes.

Decisions come ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections set to be held in 2022.

"On December 18, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway, which will be country's biggest expressway. With about 600 km long stretch, this six lane expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj will be increased to eight lanes," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

He further said that this expressway will be built at a cost of ₹36,000 crore.

The 450-km long Ganga Expressway has received an environmental clearance from the state-level environment assessment authority recently.

The expressway is set to run from Meerut to Prayagraj along the Ganga river. Almost 94% of the land required for the road has been acquired by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which aims to complete the project by 2025.

The UPEIDA has divided the construction work of 594 km long Phase-1 (Meerut to Prayagraj) into 12 different packages. The total expected project value is around ₹37,350 crores, including the land acquisition cost of around ₹9,500 crores.

