According to the official release, the establishment of a Defense Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018. A total of 6 nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow - have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest ₹1245 crore in the node.