Prime Minister Narendra Modi will will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ceremony will take place at 1 PM on Sunday. The university is established at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut.

“One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision," the PMO said in a statement.

The university will have BA in sports courses and will also provide diploma, post graduation, MPhil and PhD degrees as well.

The Dhyan Chand Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities. The university will have the capacity to train1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.