PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which is scheduled to be completed by 2022. The project is engulfed in controversy over issues ranging from expenses and environmental concerns to preserving history.

Construction of the new Parliament building is part of the central vista plan of the government. The project also includes a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. In September, Tata Projects Limited had emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of the Parliament complex and was awarded the contract for the project at ₹861.90 crore bid.

Also read: EMI crisis creeping up on borrowers

“The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022," a statement by the housing and urban affairs ministry said.

The triangular building will be a “modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities", adjacent to the present Parliament building. The complex will have Lok Sabha, which will be three times the existing size, and Rajya Sabha, which will also be substantially bigger.

“The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture. The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public," the statement added.

The plan has drawn criticism from urban experts and environmentalists. Since the project was announced last year, a batch of pleas has been filed in the Supreme Court to stop the construction of project which would require a large investment, change of land use and environmental damages.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed the central government to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony but did not give permission to construct or conduct any demolition work until the court decides on the pending pleas on the issue.

The government said the construction of Parliament building will utilize resource efficient green technology, promote environment friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization.

It will have high quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions. The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations, the government claimed.

The ceremony on Thursday will see members of the union cabinet, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, members of Parliament, secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners in attendance.

The project got support from Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who said the new building is a "symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride." In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao said that the project was long overdue as existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via