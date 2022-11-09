PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over 9500 cr in Telangana

A PMO said that the plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra. The plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. Apart from this, the region will benefit from development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory.