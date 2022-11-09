PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over 9500 cr in Telangana

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over ₹9500 cr in Telangana1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
PM Modi will also dedicate Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ramagundam in Telangana on 12 November to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 9500 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the PMO said the foundation stone for Ramagundam project was laid by the Prime Minister on 7 August, 2016. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea. The Ramagundam plant will make 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated urea.
The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a joint venture between National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the new ammonia-urea plant with investment of more than Rs. 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur – Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.
A PMO said that the plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra. The plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. Apart from this, the region will benefit from development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory.
RFCL’s ‘Bharat Urea’ will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.
Modi will also dedicate Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs. 2200 crores, namely Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.
