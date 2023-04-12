PM Modi to launch health infra projects worth 3,400 cr in Assam on Friday

PM Modi to launch health infra projects worth ₹3,400 cr in Assam on Friday1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
AIIMS, Guwahati, built at a cost of more than ₹1120 crores, is a state of the art Hospital having capacity of 750 beds
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on 14 April to lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than ₹3,400 crores.
Modi will dedicate to the nation the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati and three other medical colleges in the state, according to an official release.
‘The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region. Built at a cost of more than Rs. 1120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state of the art Hospital having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year. The hospital will provide world class health facilities to the people of North east," said the government statement.
The three other medical colleges -- Nalbari Medical College, Nagaon Medical College, and Kokrajhar Medical College-- were built at a cost of about Rs. 615 crore, Rs. 600 crore and Rs. 535 crore respectively.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.
The Prime Minister will attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.
He will also dedicate several development projects including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; foundation stone laying for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the Nation.
