PM Modi to launch health infra projects worth 3,400 cr in Assam on Friday

‘The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region. Built at a cost of more than Rs. 1120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state of the art Hospital having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year. The hospital will provide world class health facilities to the people of North east," said the government statement.

