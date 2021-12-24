PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in Meerut. Details here

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in Meerut. Details here1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh chaired a meeting in which he discussed the necessary arrangements to be made for the event
Preparations are underway in Meerut to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 for laying the foundation stone of a sports university in Salwa village of Sardhana area.
Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh chaired a meeting in which he discussed the necessary arrangements to be made for the event with the police and district officials in attendance.
After laying the foundation stone, some beneficiaries of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others are expected to be felicitated by PM Modi.
The Commissioner gave directions about various aspects like helipad, parking, alternate traffic arrangements, security cordoning and issuing of passes for the programme.
The meeting was attended by Meerut District Magistrate K Balaji, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary, and other senior officials.
