NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on a tour of Italy and the UK on 29 October to attend the 16th G20 summit and the world leaders’ summit at the UN climate conference, also known as the Conference of Parties ( COP26 ), a statement from the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The stop in Italy will be to attend the 16th G20 summit in Rome from 30 to 31 October at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit is to be attended by the heads of state and governments of the G20 member group, besides the European Union, other invited countries and international organizations. The Italy G20 summit is the eighth that Modi will be attending, the statement said.

“The G20 has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2023 for the first time. The forthcoming summit under the Italian presidency is centred around the theme ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’, focusing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food security," the statement said.

Modi is expected to have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meet, including with Draghi.

Modi will then “travel to Glasgow to attend the world leaders’ summit of COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the prime minister of the UK, Boris Johnson", the statement said.

“The COP26 is being held from 31 October to 12 November under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, titled the world leaders’ summit, will be held on 1-2 November. The summit will be attended by heads of state or government of more than 120 countries," the statement said.

“The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this convention" have emerged as critical global climate summits, “providing an opportunity for stocktaking and charting the way forward. The PM last attended the COP21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year. At COP26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of the Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures," the statement said.

Modi will also have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP26, including with Johnson. Modi is scheduled to leave for home on 2 November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.