PM Modi to leave on 29 Oct for G20, UN climate meets

“The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this convention" have emerged as critical global climate summits, “providing an opportunity for stocktaking and charting the way forward. The PM last attended the COP21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year. At COP26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of the Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures," the statement said.