PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'ô the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said. In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."