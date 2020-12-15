PM Modi to light up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ to mark 50th-year of Indo-Pak war

As the nation gears up to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the flames of National War Memorial (NWM) to inaugurate events marked for the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at NWM, where the PM, Chief of Defence Staff & Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

The Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country, including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 is being brought to the NWM.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated. Band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are also planned.

The Indian Armed Forces had in December 1971 secured a historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military Surrender after the World War–II.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via