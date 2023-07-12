PM Modi to make a stopover at UAE after completing his France visit2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi will visit France from 13-14 July as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade. He will then visit the UAE on 15 July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the UAE from 13-15 July 2023. PM Modi will visit Paris from 13-14 July at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France and later, he will make a stopover at the UAE.
