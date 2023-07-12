Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the UAE from 13-15 July 2023. PM Modi will visit Paris from 13-14 July at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France and later, he will make a stopover at the UAE.

It is to be noted here, India-France-UAE formed a key strategic partnership in September 2022 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and agreed to work together on nuclear and solar energy, climate change, and biodiversity.

Bastille Day parade: PM Modi invited as the Guest of Honour

PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day or Bastille Day.

The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution. This year the French have chosen India as a guest of honour at the parade. Senior Officials of Indian Tri-service are in Paris at the rehearsals for the parade.

PM Modi's agenda in France

PM Modi visit to France holds great significance as it aligns with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The strong personal rapport shared between PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron adds further weight to their interactions.

According to ANI, President Macron is expected to extend a special gesture during the visit. This may include multiple meetings in the presence of the Prime Minister, such as a private dinner and a joint meeting with CEOs. Additionally, a State Banquet at the renowned Louvre Museum on Bastille Day is likely to be hosted.

The visit will also entail PM Modi's engagement with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Borne, and the Presidents of the Senate and National Assembly.

Also is PM Modi is expected to sign a deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. Additionally, a repeat order for the construction of three more Scorpene (Kalveri) class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) through the "Make in India" initiative is also anticipated.

PM Modi to visit UAE on July 15

After completing his France trip, PM Modi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a day, where he will meet with top leaders, including President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last year, PM Modi made a stopover in the UAE, while returning from the G7 Summit in Germany. He had met with President Al Nahyan during his visit