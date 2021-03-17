OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to make his first foreign visit since covid outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement on Tuesday on Modi's visit to the neighbouring country following an invitation from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A special court on Sunday remanded Waze in the custody of the central agency till March 25.

Ambani security scare case: NIA seizes Mercedes used by Sachin Waze

3 min read . 10:58 AM IST
The government’s Ayushman Bharat—National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) is aimed at providing insurance cover of Rs5 lakh per year for hospitalisation to 10.74 crore poor families. Photo: Mint

Ayushman Bharat picks up pace amid pandemic

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out at Kolkata hospital, no report of any injury

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
The decision was taken by the cabinet at a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Noida airport: UP cabinet approves proposal to acquire 1,365 hectare land

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

"This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events -- Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," it said.

Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During his visit, the prime minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

"The visit of the prime minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh," the MEA said in a statement.

Modi's programme, apart from holding bilateral consultations with Hasina, also includes a call on the President of Bangladesh, Md Abdul Hamid, the MEA said.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A K Abdul Momen will call on Modi.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The two prime ministers held a virtual summit on December 17 last year, during which Modi said Bangladesh is a key pillar of New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

On her part, Hasina described India as a "true friend" and said both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies and boosting connectivity.

In a reflection of their rapidly growing ties, the two countries inked seven agreements in the summit to further broadbase cooperation in a plethora of sectors and restored a cross-border rail link snapped by the 1965 war with Pakistan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout