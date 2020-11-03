PM Modi to make investment pitch to global investors on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual global investors’ conference on Thursday with 20 major global investors, heads of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with total assets worth $6 trillion in attendance.

Global investors from across the world would include GIC, Tamasek, Pension Denmark, Qatar Investment Authority and Japan Post Bank. Six of the major Indian industrialists, including Deepak Parekh, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak, will also share their experience at the meet.

Briefing reporters, economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said while the government will showcase investment opportunities, officials will try to answer queries on doing business scenario and address their concerns.

Bajaj said finance ministry officials have been in touch with the investors for the last six months and some of their concerns have already been addressed including abolition of dividend distribution tax and income tax exemption for sovereign wealth funds.

“Once the interaction is over, within next two weeks the global investors will be provided one to one interaction opportunity with the prime minister where they have can privately ask questions and listen to PM’s vision for India," Bajaj said.

