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PM Modi to make maiden visit to New Zealand next week, first meet with Christopher Luxon after India-NZ FTA

India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement earlier in April, this year to boost trade in goods and services and encourage investment between the two countries.

Gulam Jeelani
Published3 Jul 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT_PRINT)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on his first official visit to New Zealand next week, his counterpart Christopher Luxon said in a post on X. Luxon said he was delighted to welcome Modi and described India as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies.

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“I’m delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week,” Luxon said in the post on Friday, 3 July.

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“We are taking the two countries’ relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand,” he said.

PM Modi returned to India on 29 June after his three-day visit to Seychelles during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Patrick Herminie. Centre has not yet announced detail sof PM Modi's New Zealand trip. It would likely after PM visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat on 4 July 2026.

Modi is expected to arrive in Auckland on July 10, ⁠departing ​a day ​later, according to Reuters.

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India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement earlier in April, this year to boost trade in goods and services and encourage investment between the two countries.

The agreement will eliminate 95 per cent ​of tariffs on ​goods from New Zealand. It carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington, signalling confidence in India’s growth story. It provides duty-free access for all Indian exports to New Zealand. It also strengthens India’s access to a high-income Pacific market while giving New Zealand easier entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Also Read | India-NZ FTA: Full list of Indian items to attract zero tariff in New Zealand

Luxon said the FTA would unlock new opportunities to grow our goods and services exports into a market of 1.4 billion people – bringing more money into Kiwi communities, creating jobs and lifting wages.

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India-New Zealand bilateral merchandise trade stood at $1.3 billion in 2024-25, while total trade in goods and services reached about $2.4 billion in 2024. Services trade alone was worth $1.24 billion, driven by travel, IT and business services.

Landmark moment in the India-New Zealand ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomed the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"Today marks a landmark moment in the India-New Zealand partnership," PM Modi said on 27 April.

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India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies.

Luxon had then called India "one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies," adding that its trade relationship has only begun to scratch the surface of its potential.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

Free Trade AgreementEconomic GrowthNarendra Modi
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