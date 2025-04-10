PM Modi to mark ‘50th visit’ to Varanasi on April 11: What’s on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate development projects worth ₹3,884 crore. He will also travel to Madhya Pradesh. Here's what on his agenda:

PM Modi's ‘50th visit’ to Varanasi PM Modi is expected to reach Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 am on April 11. He will stay for approximately two and a half hours.

PM Modi will head directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting after landing.

BJP Kashi Zone president Dilip Patel, speaking to ANI, confirmed the news: “The Prime Minister of India and the famous Parliamentarian of Varanasi, the Honorable Prime Minister, is arriving in his Lok Sabha Constituency this time for the 50th time.”

He said, "We are informed about the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister at around 10 o'clock. And from there Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after completing the assembly service from Babatpur Airport."

₹ 3884-crore projects The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly invited over 50,000 people to the public meeting, where PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹3884 crore.

Key projects include a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, development of the airport area, and educational institutions like a government degree college and a polytechnic.

PM Modi is expected to address the gathering for about 20 minutes, starting at around 12:30 PM on April 11.

Patel further detailed the scope of these projects, noting, “The key project under the ₹3884 crore initiative includes a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, worth about ₹6500 crore. Other projects include water schemes, colleges, parks, a police hostel, and a flyover in Maruwadi.”

Other projects include the development of an airport area, a water mission, a government degree college, a polytechnic college, a hockey stadium, a police transit hostel, and barracks at Ram Nagar Police Line, along with road widening and a flyover in Maruwadi.

According to reports, on his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Purvanchal, including Varanasi.