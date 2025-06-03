PM Modi to meet all-party global outreach delegations on Operation Sindoor next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the members of all the all-party delegations once they return after India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor starting today. The meeting with the Prime Minister could be held on 9 or 10 June, according to reports.

The all-party delegations that toured the world to explain Operation Sindoor are on way home. The first delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda returns to India today, June 3. Panda’s delegation, which left Delhi on 24 May, visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

Before the PM meets all seven delegations, they are scheduled to debrief external affairs minister S Jaishankar beginning June 3. Panda-led delegation's meeting with Jaishankar is scheduled at 2.30 pm today.

The second delegation to return to India will be the one headed by Janata Dal - United's Sanjay Jha that will reach Delhi at 9.30 pm today whule the one led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will reach India on 4 June.

Seven Deleations for India's Global Outreach Seven delegations visited several countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives onIndia’s position on Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

The multi-party delegations—comprising 59 lawmakers, in addition to former diplomats — travelled to 33 countries, including the European Union.

The delegation included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

The delegations were headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Panda, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.