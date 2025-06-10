PM Modi to meet all-party global outreach delegations on Operation Sindoor today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the members of the all-party delegation today at 7 PM at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, under Operation Sindoor outreach.

The all-party delegations that toured the world to explain Operation Sindoor are back home. Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju's office has informed the delegation members about the meeting, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Also Read | JP Nadda lists key milestones as PM Modi govt completes 11 years | 10 points

Seven delegations visited several countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives on India’s position on Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

The multi-party delegations—comprising 59 lawmakers and former diplomats—travelled to 33 countries, including the European Union.

The delegation included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

Seven Delegations The delegations were headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Panda, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegations, apart from putting forward India's position against terror also highlighted how Pakistan has been sponsoring terror and using it against India, while also calling Pakistan to be put in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.