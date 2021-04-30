Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting may also be attended by some top government officials besides Union ministers.

Likely to resume at 11 am, the meeting may focus on the raging second wave of coronavirus infections and the ongoing vaccination drive to be expanded on 1 May.

The ministers could be asked to reach out to people to look into their issues. This will be the first meeting of the council in the aftermath of the spike in cases.

The meeting assumes significance as the country reported 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524, said the Union health ministry.

This is the biggest spike in new cases that India has seen.

The country has been seeing a huge spike in daily fatalities too with 3,645 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in India now stands at 2,04,832.

In addition to this, 2,69,507 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878.

As a result, there are 30,84,814 active cases in India currently, breaching the 30 lakh mark. The number stood at 29,78,709 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the Covid-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Army's preparedness

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on PM Modi on Thursday to discuss various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management.

According to the statement released by the PMO, General MM Naravane informed the PM that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments.

He also briefed that the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.









