PM Modi to meet council of ministers today amid buzz around cabinet expansion

PM Modi to meet council of ministers today amid buzz around cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 07:09 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi is likely to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and the various schemes launched by the Centre to tackle the Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers today where he is expected to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister may also review the performance of some ministries. The meeting will be held virtually in the evening. The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge.

1) PM Modi is likely to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and the various schemes launched by the Centre to tackle the Covid-19.

2) He may also review the functioning of few ministries, news agency PTI had reported on Tuesday.

3) According to a report in PTI, the work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting.

4) The buzz around the agenda for today's virtual meeting has fuelled speculation that the Prime Minister can indeed expand the Union Cabinet. The exercise is expected to take place before the monsoon session of Parliament which will begin next month.

5)Earlier, amid the buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings were held on June 16.

