PM Modi to meet chief executives of global oil majors on Wednesday

Global energy markets are in frenzy with a spike in energy prices across fuel sources such as crude oil, gas and coal. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave. The prices since then have been on a rally and was $73.13 a barrel in September, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.