Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Italy these days for the G20 Summit, will be meeting Pope Francis in Vatican on Saturday. PM Modi arrived in Italy on October 29, Friday and will be there till October 31.

Besides, going to the Vatican City, the prime minister will also join the G20 leaders discussing the global economic situation, Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change on Saturday.

This is the eighth G20 summit attended by the Prime Minister. Last year's summit was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Saudi Arabia hosted last year's summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

Yesterday, PM Modi met with the President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He also met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

According to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan, PM Modi also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific on Friday.

Taking time out of his hectic schedule, Modi met different cultural groups yesterday. Prime Minister Modi also paid respect to the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in Italy during World War II.

The PM also interacted with the academicians, Indologists, and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities stressing the importance of people-to-people ties. Apart from this, the PM met the members of the Italian Hindu Union.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development".

