PM Modi to meet Trump in France amid G7 Summit, says White House as tensions rise post death of three sailors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump in France, the White House announced on Saturday (local time).

The meeting between the two leaders will take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which is scheduled for next week. According to the US President's itinerary for his upcoming visit to France, his meeting with PM Modi will take place on 17 June.

Advertisement

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the US and India have risen days after three Indian mariners lost their lives off the coast of Oman in an attack by the US Navy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three Indian sailors? ⌵ The three Indian sailors were killed when the US Navy attacked the Palau-flagged vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, alleging it had violated a naval blockade on Iranian ports. 2 Why did India summon the US Chargé d’Affaires after the attacks? ⌵ India summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires to formally protest the US Navy's actions that resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners, marking the first acknowledgment of direct attacks on vessels carrying Indian nationals. 3 How did the US government respond to the international shipping incidents involving Indian sailors? ⌵ The US government, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized the need for all commercial vessels to comply with US forces' orders in the Strait of Hormuz to maintain security and peace. 4 What discussions are expected between PM Modi and President Trump at the G7 summit? ⌵ PM Modi and President Trump are expected to discuss trade ties, energy cooperation, and the issue of H-1B visas during their meeting at the G7 summit in France. 5 Should India reconsider its strategic relationship with the US after the maritime incidents? ⌵ Following the deadly attacks on Indian vessels, India may need to reassess its strategic partnership with the US, particularly in light of public sentiment and the safety of its citizens at sea.

Also Read | Vessels should comply with US blockade: Rubio to Jaishankar

India-US ties strain? Earlier this week, three commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman, and during one of the incidents, which occurred on Wednesday, three seafarers lost their lives. The attack came as Washington continues to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports after the Islamic Republic refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been effectively shut by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), since the US-Israel war began in late February.

Following the death of three Indian seafarers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lodged a strong protest. On Friday, the MEA summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to protest the attacks, making it the first public acknowledgment of the US Navy directly launching attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian nationals.

Advertisement

Also Read | MEA summons US Chargé d’Affaires day after commercial vessel attacked

Hours later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to protest. In a post on X, he wrote, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," and added, "Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

On Saturday, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had emphasised the need for all commercial vessels to follow instructions issued by US forces as they work to maintain security and stability in the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio made these remarks as he spoke with S Jaishankar on Friday.

Advertisement

The statement from the State Department read, "US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated."

PM Modi to attend G7 summit in France Earlier today, PM Modi left for a week-long tour of France and Slovakia. In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said France occupies "a special place in India's strategic vision".

In a post on X, he wrote, "Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages."

Advertisement

In a separate post, he wrote, “On 16th and 17th June, I will be in Evian to participate in the G7 Summit. I will be interacting with various world leaders and discussing a wide range of subjects. India will always focus on giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”

Modi-Trump meeting Citing sources, Reuters on Wednesday reported that PM Modi is expected to hold talks on "the ⁠trade ties, energy cooperation, and also take up the issue of H-1B visas."

The US and India have also been strained by US tariffs on Indian goods and Trump's repeated assertions, which India denies, that he intervened to end India's brief conflict last year with ​Pakistan. Since May 2025, when the four-day military confrontation broke out between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the US President, on multiple occasions, claimed that he brokered a ceasefire.

Advertisement

However, recent high-level engagement, including Rubio's visit to India last month, has ​helped ease some of the tension, with the two sides discussing trade, visas, maritime security, energy supplies and ‌the Middle East.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.