Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on 24 September, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

On 25 September, PM Modi will address the UN general debate of the UN General Assembly at its 76th session, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

While the Prime Minister is in Washington, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden.

“We also look forward to bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders as well as bilateral meetings with some other leaders while he is in New York on Sept 25th," Bagchi said.

In March this year, leaders of Quad countries held a virtual meeting. PM Modi participated in the meet, along with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and President of US Joe Biden.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchanged views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Summit took place amid the spectre of Covid. It provided an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic and explored opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the Summit, PM Modi said: “We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

“Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good. I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family," he said.

“We will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Today’s summit meeting shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region," PM Modi added.

