PM Modi to move motion to elect Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker; Rajnath Singh, other ministers to support

For the first time in Lok Sabha history, an election for the Speaker's post will occur on Wednesday. BJP leader Om Birla will contest against Congress' K Suresh.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published08:51 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move motion to choose Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move motion to choose Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion in the lower house to choose Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha Speaker election is scheduled at 11 am today. Om Birla is contesting against the INDIA bloc pick, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh.

During the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, PM Modi will move the motion that Om Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Speaker 2024 Live: PM Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla

In addition, Union Ministers Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Birla as the Speaker.

On the other hand, the opposition alliance has fielded K Suresh against Om Birla for the post. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will move the motion for their candidate.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were chosen through a mutual agreement between the ruling party and the opposition. In this contest, Om Birla, a three-term MP from Kota in Rajasthan, will face off against Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara and the longest-serving member in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Why INDIA bloc forced Lok Sabha Speaker contest despite numbers against it?

The ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings.

Given the NDA's substantial majority of 297 MPs (including allies and supported parties), Om Birla's election as the Speaker appears highly probable unless there are unexpected defections or instances of cross-voting where members from the NDA coalition vote against their candidate.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Speaker: TMC likely to clarify stance on K Suresh today

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has voiced dissatisfaction with the Congress's choice of K Suresh as their nominee for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, stating they were not consulted. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed that the decision to nominate K Suresh was made unilaterally without any prior discussion or consultation with them.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi to move motion to elect Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker; Rajnath Singh, other ministers to support

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

441.25
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-12.85 (-2.83%)

Tata Steel

172.50
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-3.2 (-1.82%)

Bandhan Bank

207.75
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
4.25 (2.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.40
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,081.45
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
134.5 (6.91%)

Aether Industries

933.75
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
51.5 (5.84%)

JK Lakshmi Cement

894.50
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
44.3 (5.21%)

Raymond

2,922.00
04:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
143.4 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue