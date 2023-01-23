PM Modi to name 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:09 AM IST
The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
PM Narendra Modi will name 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also unveil the model of National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be constructed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×