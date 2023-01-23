PM Narendra Modi will name 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also unveil the model of National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be constructed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23.

PM Modi while sharing the update via his Twitter account wrote, "Tomorrow, on the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it through video conferencing at 11 am. During this, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners,"

Prime Minister's Office(PMO) in a release about the event said, “Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees."

“The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on. This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation" the statement further read.

The Param Vir Chakra awardees who will have the unnamed islands named after them include Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Honorary Captain Karam Singh, Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, Nayak Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Capt GS Salaria, Lieutenant Colonel Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid and Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore.

PMO says this step will be an everlasting tribute to India's heroes, many of whom had given the ultimate sacrifice in a bid to secure the sovereignty and integrity of India.

In an effort to honour Netaji's sacrifices, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep during Prime Minister's visit in 2018.